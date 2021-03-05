Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW 323i

264,958 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 323i

2011 BMW 323i

i NO ACCIDENT|6 SPEED MANUAL|SUNROOF|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 323i

i NO ACCIDENT|6 SPEED MANUAL|SUNROOF|ALLOYS

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 6639806
  2. 6639806
  3. 6639806
  4. 6639806
  5. 6639806
  6. 6639806
  7. 6639806
  8. 6639806
  9. 6639806
  10. 6639806
  11. 6639806
  12. 6639806
  13. 6639806
  14. 6639806
  15. 6639806
  16. 6639806
  17. 6639806
  18. 6639806
  19. 6639806
  20. 6639806
  21. 6639806
  22. 6639806
Contact Seller

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

264,958KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6639806
  • VIN: WBAPG7C51BA928338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 264,958 KM

Vehicle Description



2011BMW 3SERIES 323i. 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION.NO ACCIDENT . CARFAX VERIFIED. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING. POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 264958KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.SOLD AS IS FOR $4995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-6478357730

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. No extra fees. HST is not included. Temp plates are extra $75.00

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Skyline Auto

2009 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 279,899 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry SE...
 147,986 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Sp...
 101,985 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory