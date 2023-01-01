Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 BMW 5 Series

166,531 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 5 Series

2011 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive AWD|SUNROOD|HEATED SEATS|NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive AWD|SUNROOD|HEATED SEATS|NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 10546947
  2. 10546947
  3. 10546947
  4. 10546947
  5. 10546947
  6. 10546947
  7. 10546947
  8. 10546947
  9. 10546947
  10. 10546947
  11. 10546947
  12. 10546947
  13. 10546947
  14. 10546947
  15. 10546947
  16. 10546947
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
166,531KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546947
  • Stock #: 874082
  • VIN: WBAFU7C55BC874082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,531 KM

Vehicle Description

"NO ACCIDENTS|AWD|SUNROOD|HEATED SEATS"

2011 BMW 5 SERIES 535 XDRIVE.SUNROOF.HEATED SEATS.CRUISE CONTROL.ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. 

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Interior

rear window defogger
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front seatback storage nets
Lockable illuminated glove box
Ambient Lighting
front & rear reading lights
Rear centre armrest w/storage
(3) rear headrests
Fully-finished trunk
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up
Cruise control w/brake function
Fineline anthracite interior trim

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Rear fog lights
Pwr glass sunroof
Halogen free-form fog lights
Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
White turn signal indicator lenses
Adaptive brakelights
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Chrome-plated side window frame trim
Black matte auto-dimming heated pwr folding exterior mirrors

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front & rear crumple zones
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Dual front side-impact airbags
Rear ISOFIX child seat attachment
Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: run-flat indicator

Mechanical

Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Engine start/stop button
Brake energy regeneration
Valvetronic engine technology
xDrive all wheel drive w/variable torque split
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
Tool kit in trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless technology
Pre-wiring for Sirius satellite radio

Additional Features

on-board computer
cargo area
force limiters
lights on
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff
door unlock
12-volt socket in luggage compartment
Dual front airbags w/occupant detector
Aux Audio Input
60/40 rear seat w/through loading system
Front centre armrest w/lockable climate-controlled storage
Cupholders integrated in front centre console & rear armrest
Front & rear advanced head protection curtain airbag system (AHPS)
Rear 3-point safety belts-inc: force limiters
Dual front illuminated sunvisor mirrors
comfort open/close
3.0L DOHC DI 24-valve twin-turbocharged I6 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
Left & right single round exhaust tips
3-stage heated 10-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: active pwr headrests
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
auto air recirculation
solar sensor
iDrive system -inc: 7 high-resolution display
w/outer positions adjustable
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap
fuel consumption & range
residual heat & max A/C functions
Front 3-point safety belts-inc: pyrotechnical tensioning system
Interior lighting -inc: front foot wells
Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: high-pressure washer system
(8) programmable memory keys
LED corona rings
Instrumentation -inc: black panel technology
check control vehicle monitoring system w/condition based service
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: micro filter
Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player -inc: radio data system (RDS)
multi-channel playback capability
USB audio integration w/Y-cable for iPod
hi-fi sound system w/(10) speakers & (2) subwoofers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Skyline Auto

2014 Mazda CX-5 GS|H...
 179,325 KM
$13,745 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz S...
 167,329 KM
$45,775 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Camry HY...
 268,985 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Skyline Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory