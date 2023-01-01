$10,995+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 5 Series
535i xDrive AWD|SUNROOD|HEATED SEATS|NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
- Listing ID: 10546947
- Stock #: 874082
- VIN: WBAFU7C55BC874082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,531 KM
Vehicle Description
"NO ACCIDENTS|AWD|SUNROOD|HEATED SEATS"
2011 BMW 5 SERIES 535 XDRIVE.SUNROOF.HEATED SEATS.CRUISE CONTROL.ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
