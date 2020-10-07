2011 BMW 5 Series

+ taxes & licensing
647-285-7433
8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1
647-285-7433
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED BMW 535 XI SILVER WITH BLACK HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REAVIEW CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LANE DEPARTER, MEMORY SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, TINTED WINDOWS AND MUCH MORE. READY FOR A TEST DRIVE A MUST SEE.
CALL ADAM OR TEXT 416-571-3707
FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT EVERYONE APPROVED!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1