2011 BMW 5 Series

113,061 KM

Details

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Jbeily Auto Sales

647-285-7433

2011 BMW 5 Series

2011 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive

2011 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive

Location

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

647-285-7433

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

113,061KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6004734
  • VIN: WBAFU7C52BC878560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,061 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED BMW 535 XI SILVER WITH BLACK HEATED LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REAVIEW CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LANE DEPARTER, MEMORY SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, TINTED WINDOWS AND MUCH MORE. READY FOR A TEST DRIVE A MUST SEE.

CALL ADAM OR TEXT 416-571-3707

FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT EVERYONE APPROVED!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Jbeily Auto Sales

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

