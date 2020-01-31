Menu
2011 BMW 535

i xDrive NAVIGATION|CAMERA|BLIND SPOT|LANE ASSIST|CERTIFIED

2011 BMW 535

i xDrive NAVIGATION|CAMERA|BLIND SPOT|LANE ASSIST|CERTIFIED

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$12,445

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,652KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4672212
  • VIN: WBAFU7C50BDU54515
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

***NAVIGATION|CERTIFIED***

2011BMW 5 SERIES 535xDRIVE.LANE ASSIST. BLIND SPOT SENSORS. NAVIGATION.PUSH START.2 SET OF KEYS.BACK UP CAMERA.HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH.KEYLESS ENTRY.MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 154652KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $12,445.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

SKYLINE AUTO UNIT 17 3232 STEELES AVE W,ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-866-724-3388

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 8 speed automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

