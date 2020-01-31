2011 BMW 535

***NAVIGATION|CERTIFIED***

2011BMW 5 SERIES 535xDRIVE.LANE ASSIST. BLIND SPOT SENSORS. NAVIGATION.PUSH START.2 SET OF KEYS.BACK UP CAMERA.HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH.KEYLESS ENTRY.MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 154652KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $12,445.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

SKYLINE AUTO UNIT 17 3232 STEELES AVE W,ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-866-724-3388

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE