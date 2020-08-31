Menu
2011 Buick Enclave

155,164 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jbeily Auto Sales

647-285-7433

2011 Buick Enclave

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL1

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL1

Location

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

647-285-7433

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

155,164KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5797194
  VIN: 5GAKRBED3BJ241538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 155,164 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED 2011 2WD BUICK ENCLAVE LUXURY SUV WITH LEATHER MEMORY SEATS, BLUETOOTH, ROOF RACK , 7 PASSENGER GREAT FAMILY AND PANORAMIC SUNROOF. READY FOR A TEST DRIVE CALL ADAM OR TEXT 416-571-3707. FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT APPROVED!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Jbeily Auto Sales

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

647-285-7433

