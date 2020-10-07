Menu
2011 Dodge Caliber

216,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,998

+ tax & licensing
$3,998

+ taxes & licensing

Level Up Motors

647-886-2886

2011 Dodge Caliber

2011 Dodge Caliber

4dr HB SXT | Navigation | Bluetooth | DVD

2011 Dodge Caliber

4dr HB SXT | Navigation | Bluetooth | DVD

Location

Level Up Motors

245 Creditstone Road - Unit 2, Concord, ON L4K 1N6

647-886-2886

$3,998

+ taxes & licensing

216,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6049980
  • Stock #: LU-600
  • VIN: 1B3CB4HAXBD190589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # LU-600
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come See Our Indoor Showroom Today! Checkout Our Website! www.LevelUpMotors.ca


Please Call Ahead to See Availability! We are OMVIC Registered & a Member of UCDA.


All List Prices Does Not Include Certification, HST & Licensing! All Vehicles Come with Full Carfax Vehicle History Report! Carfax Reports are available on our website!


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is advertised as not certified; certification available for $499. Extended Warranty up to 48 months is also available for all vehicles. We offer Finance for GOOD, BAD & NO CREDIT. Apply with us today! Give Us A Call To Book Your Appointment Today!


 


Level Up Motors


245 Creditstone Road, Unit 2


Vaughan, On


Call: 647-886-AUTO


Text: 647-515-AUTO

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

