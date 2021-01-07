Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Honda CR-V

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jbeily Auto Sales

647-285-7433

Contact Seller
2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

647-285-7433

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6474037
  • Stock #: 450H
  • VIN: 5J6RE3H34BL801194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED, AUTO, AM/FM/CD, AIR CONDITION, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY.

EXCELLENT ON GAS. DRIVE VERY NICE.

FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD OR BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM.

CALL OR TEXT TONY AT 647-285-7433

CALL OR TEXT ADAM AT 416-571-3707

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jbeily Auto Sales

2012 Volkswagen Pass...
 227,651 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Ranger FX4...
 223,407 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 200 LX
 164,796 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Jbeily Auto Sales

Jbeily Auto Sales

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

Call Dealer

647-285-XXXX

(click to show)

647-285-7433

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory