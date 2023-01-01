$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2011 Kia Sorento
LX
2011 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
905-738-3800
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
289,319KM
Used
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5xyktda20bg126606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 289,319 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Grande National Leasing
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr Td6 HSE 137,500 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
2023 Audi Q8 Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro 9,900 KM $86,999 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 4MATIC 4dr AMG GLE 43 64,500 KM $48,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Grande National Leasing
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
Call Dealer
905-738-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Grande National Leasing
905-738-3800
2011 Kia Sorento