Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 RAM 1500

191,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Level Up Motors

647-886-2886

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" | | Tonneau Cover | Accident-Free

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" | | Tonneau Cover | Accident-Free

Location

Level Up Motors

245 Creditstone Road - Unit 2, Concord, ON L4K 1N6

647-886-2886

Contact Seller

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

191,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6049983
  • Stock #: CON-026
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GPXBS674980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Equip w/ 4WD System, AC, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Power SIde Mirror, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Tow/Haul Option & Much More!


 


Come See Our Indoor Showroom Today! Checkout Our Website! www.LevelUpMotors.ca


Please Call Ahead to See Availability! We are OMVIC Registered & a Member of UCDA. 


All List Prices Does Not Include Certification, HST & Licensing! All Vehicles Come with Full Carfax Vehicle History Report! Carfax Reports are available on our website!


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is advertised as not certified; certification available for $499. Extended Warranty up to 48 months is also available for all vehicles. We offer Finance for GOOD, BAD & NO CREDIT. Apply with us today! Give Us A Call To Book Your Appointment Today! 


 


Level Up Motors


245 Creditstone Road, Unit 2


Vaughan, On


Call: 647-886-AUTO


Text: 647-515-AUTO

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Level Up Motors

2011 Chevrolet Malib...
 111,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X5 AWD 4dr ...
 182,000 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2002 Jeep Liberty 4d...
 100,500 KM
$3,998 + tax & lic

Email Level Up Motors

Level Up Motors

Level Up Motors

245 Creditstone Road - Unit 2, Concord, ON L4K 1N6

Call Dealer

647-886-XXXX

(click to show)

647-886-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory