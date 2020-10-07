2012 Audi A6

+ taxes & licensing
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
***BLIND SPOT MONITOR|CERTIFIED|NO ACCIDENTS**
2012AUDI A6 3.0T PREMIUM PULS S-LINE SPORT PACKAGE. PUSH START. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. POWER GLASSSUNROOF .NAVIGATION. HEATED SEATS.REAR HEATED SEATS.REAR AIR.BLUETOOTH.USB INPUT. MP3 CD PLAYER.AIR CONDITIONING.ALLOY WHEELS.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT.. 188976KMS.SELLING IT FULLY CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE FOR ......$13995.00 DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***
Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE
