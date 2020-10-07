Menu
2012 Audi A6

188,976 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2012 Audi A6

2012 Audi A6

3.0 Premium Plus S-LINE|AWD|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|CERTIFIED

2012 Audi A6

3.0 Premium Plus S-LINE|AWD|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

188,976KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6126444
  VIN: WAUJGCFC9CN095942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,976 KM

Vehicle Description

***BLIND SPOT MONITOR|CERTIFIED|NO ACCIDENTS**



2012AUDI A6 3.0T PREMIUM PULS S-LINE SPORT PACKAGE. PUSH START. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. POWER GLASSSUNROOF .NAVIGATION. HEATED SEATS.REAR HEATED SEATS.REAR AIR.BLUETOOTH.USB INPUT. MP3 CD PLAYER.AIR CONDITIONING.ALLOY WHEELS.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT.. 188976KMS.SELLING IT FULLY CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE FOR ......$13995.00 DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN,ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647 835 7730.



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

