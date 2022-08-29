Menu
2012 Audi S5

0 KM

Details Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

2012 Audi S5

2012 Audi S5

2dr Cpe Man Metall

2012 Audi S5

2dr Cpe Man Metall

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9083362
  VIN: Waugvbfr7ca018234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grande National Leasing

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

