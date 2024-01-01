Menu
2012 Audi TT

125,540 KM

$31,488

+ tax & licensing
Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
125,540KM
Excellent Condition
VIN TRUB3AFK9C1900138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # E
  • Mileage 125,540 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Audi TTRS Coupe 6spd Manual

 

 

All of our vehicles are sold FULLY CERTIFIED unless otherwise noted.

No Hidden Fees!!!

Price Plus HST and Licensing.  

Lease and Finance options available! - Excellent in-house lease rate- Finance rate varies based on bank approval- Finance Admin Fee may apply.

Extended Warranty options available! We work with the leading aftermarket warranty companies to give you the best bank for your buck and peace of mind when purchasing a used vehicle. 

Please inquire for more details.     

 

GRANDE NATIONAL LEASING

8201 Keele St, Unit 1. 

Concord, ON L4K1Z4

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

