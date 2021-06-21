2012 Fiat 500

This Fiat 500 is in AMAZING condition. Fun to drive and comes certified and safety. Does not need anything, JUST DRIVE AWAY! Serviced and safety and ready to go. No accidents as per Carfax. Low kilometers As per our trademark here at Prime ark Auto. Warranty available. FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles. This vehicle comes Fully Certified. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
CARFAX available for FREE, request by message and we will send it right away.
Call us 905-760-1909 416-829-9365 416-771-6739
At Prime Mark Auto we strive to satisfy our customers during and after their purchase and create a long lasting relationship that will bring customers back to us.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic climate control
Adjustable front headrests
AM/FM Radio
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
External temperature display
Variable intermittent front wipers
Chrome window trim
Leather shift knob trim
4-Wheel ABS
Retained Accessory Power
50 State Emissions
Front stabilizer bar
Front Reading Lights
4.10 Axle Ratio
Front cupholders
Hood buckling creases
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Adjustable rear headrests
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Chrome Interior Accents
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Hands Free Phone
3-point front seatbelts
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Body-color body side moldings
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Multi-functional information center
Hill holder control
Driver seat manual adjustments
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST CENTER CONSOLE
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
1 SUBWOOFER
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
BOSE PREMIUM BRAND
16.3 STEERING RATIO
105 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
9 WHEEL SPOKES
.86 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
