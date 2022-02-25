$11,890+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,890
+ taxes & licensing
Prime Mark Auto
1-866-464-0997
2012 Fiat 500
2012 Fiat 500
C 500 CONVERTIBLE
Location
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
1-866-464-0997
$11,890
+ taxes & licensing
147,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8364891
- Stock #: 1181
- VIN: 3C3CFFER6CT169215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1181
- Mileage 147,246 KM
Vehicle Description
NO accidents.
Extended warranty available.
Accessories available at request. This vehicle comes Fully Certified and detailed with 90 day power train warranty. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909
416-829-9365
416-771-6739
Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!
At Prime Mark Auto we strive to satisfy our customers during and after their purchase and create a long lasting relationship that will bring customers back to us. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy of all information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please let us know if any information is in question with us at Prime Mark Auto. The pictures provided are of a rendered portrayal of the vehicle. Please inquire with Prime Mark Auto. Price plus HST and license registration.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Hood buckling creases
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Front stabilizer bar
4.10 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Chrome window trim
Leather shift knob trim
Adjustable front headrests
External temperature display
Variable intermittent front wipers
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Power convertible roof
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Chrome Interior Accents
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Hands Free Phone
3-point front seatbelts
Body-color body side moldings
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Multi-functional information center
Hill holder control
Driver seat manual adjustments
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST CENTER CONSOLE
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
1 SUBWOOFER
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
BOSE PREMIUM BRAND
16.3 STEERING RATIO
105 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
.86 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Prime Mark Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4