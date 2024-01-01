Menu
Manaf Auto Sales. UCDA member, buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,

143,039 KM Canadian Vehicle, excellent Condition,

 runs & drives just like brand new comes certified.

The car has a lot of features Like,Sunroof, Leather,

Rear Cam, Sub-woofer, Heated Seats and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $699 Certification fee may vary

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

2012 Ford Focus

143,039 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Focus

Titanium Sunroof Leather RearCam Sub-woofer Heated

2012 Ford Focus

Titanium Sunroof Leather RearCam Sub-woofer Heated

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,039KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,039 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf Auto Sales. UCDA member, buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,

143,039 KM Canadian Vehicle, excellent Condition,

 runs & drives just like brand new comes certified.

The car has a lot of features Like,Sunroof, Leather,

Rear Cam, Sub-woofer, Heated Seats and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $699 "Certification fee may vary"

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2012 Ford Focus