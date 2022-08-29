Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Focus

146,666 KM

Details Description Features

$8,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,488

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE Bluetooth Alloys Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Focus

SE Bluetooth Alloys Cruise Control

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,488

+ taxes & licensing

146,666KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9024298
  • Stock #: M-2112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,666 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc

New arrival just came to Our indoor showroom,

Only 146666 KM Canadian vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition,

Runs and drives just like brand new.

The car has a lot of features Like Bluetooth, Alloys, CD player

and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $599 "Certification fee may vary"

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

2012 Ford Focus SE B...
 146,666 KM
$8,488 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 79,641 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Altima S...
 111,917 KM
$19,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

Call Dealer

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory