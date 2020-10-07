Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Lexus CT 200h

193,678 KM

Details Description

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

Contact Seller
2012 Lexus CT 200h

2012 Lexus CT 200h

HWY KM/CLEAN/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF/LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Lexus CT 200h

HWY KM/CLEAN/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF/LEATHER

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

  1. 5904372
  2. 5904372
  3. 5904372
  4. 5904372
  5. 5904372
  6. 5904372
  7. 5904372
  8. 5904372
  9. 5904372
  10. 5904372
  11. 5904372
  12. 5904372
  13. 5904372
  14. 5904372
  15. 5904372
  16. 5904372
  17. 5904372
  18. 5904372
  19. 5904372
  20. 5904372
Contact Seller

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

193,678KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5904372
  • Stock #: M10-065023
  • VIN: JTHKD5BHXC2065023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # M10-065023
  • Mileage 193,678 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition, Highway Mileage, Navigation, Rear Camera, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, ABS, Air Conditioning, Carfax Verified, Clean Title, Canadian Vehicle & Much More...Visit Over 100 Cars *** www.TorontoAutohaus.com *** NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS* O.A.C.Toronto Autohaus Ltd Client Care Package Included For Only $595- 60 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage - Safety & Emission- Oil Change & Filter- Brake Service- Tire Service- Cosmetic Reconditioning- History Report- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*Financing Starts From 3.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application We Include Worry Free 60 Days Warranty & Offer Up To 8 Years Extended Options at Wholesale Price No Hidden Fees!!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $595.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage. Please contact Toronto Autohaus Ltd Financing Department for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Autohaus Ltd

2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 86,966 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2017 Audi S3 2.0T Te...
 42,866 KM
$38,800 + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln MKX Res...
 182,576 KM
$18,590 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

Call Dealer

905-597-XXXX

(click to show)

905-597-7879

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory