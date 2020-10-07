Menu
2012 RAM 1500

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Level Up Motors

647-886-2886

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5"

2012 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5"

Location

Level Up Motors

245 Creditstone Road - Unit 2, Concord, ON L4K 1N6

647-886-2886

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6049986
  • Stock #: CON-025
  • VIN: 1C6RD7KP4CS336071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Equip w/ Power Windows, Power Lock, Power Steering, Crusie Control, 4WD System, Aux, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Brake Module Installed & Much More!


 


Come See Our Indoor Showroom Today! Checkout Our Website! www.LevelUpMotors.ca


Please Call Ahead to See Availability! We are OMVIC Registered & a Member of UCDA. 


All List Prices Does Not Include Certification, HST & Licensing! All Vehicles Come with Full Carfax Vehicle History Report! Carfax Reports are available on our website!


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is advertised as not certified; certification available for $499. Extended Warranty up to 48 months is also available for all vehicles. We offer Finance for GOOD, BAD & NO CREDIT. Apply with us today! Give Us A Call To Book Your Appointment Today! 


 


Level Up Motors


245 Creditstone Road, Unit 2


Vaughan, On


Call: 647-886-AUTO


Text: 647-515-AUTO


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Level Up Motors

Level Up Motors

245 Creditstone Road - Unit 2, Concord, ON L4K 1N6

