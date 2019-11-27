**CERTIFIED|ACCIDENT FREE**



2012 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA FREE WINTER TIRES 2.0.HEATED SEATS DRIVER AND PASSENGER.KEYLESS ENTRY.2 SET OF KEYS. MP3 CD PLAYER.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.ALLOY WHEELS.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 124,000 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE FOR $5,997.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.

Buy with confidence!!!

OMVIC Registered & UCDA MEMBER

Each certified vehicle offered by us is inspected and fully serviced so you don't have to worry. Just buy and drive! Inspection and work is performed by our CERTIFIED Technician.

****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE***

****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.