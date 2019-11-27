Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Comfortline 2.0|HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS|FREE WINTER TIRES

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Comfortline 2.0|HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS|FREE WINTER TIRES

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$5,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4384539
  • VIN: 3VWDK7AJ7CM305795
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

**CERTIFIED|ACCIDENT FREE**


2012 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA FREE WINTER TIRES 2.0.HEATED SEATS DRIVER AND PASSENGER.KEYLESS ENTRY.2 SET OF KEYS. MP3 CD PLAYER.REAR AIR  CONDITIONING.ALLOY WHEELS.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 124,000 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE FOR  $5,997.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.

 

Buy with confidence!!! 

OMVIC Registered & UCDA MEMBER 
Each certified vehicle offered by us is inspected and fully serviced so you don't have to worry. Just buy and drive! Inspection and work is performed by our CERTIFIED Technician.

 

****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE***

****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

 

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

