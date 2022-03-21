$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Passat
4DR SDN 2.0 TDI DSG COMFORTLINE
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
175,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8801753
- VIN: 1VWBN7A32CC012498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Seats
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
