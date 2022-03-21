Menu
2012 Volkswagen Passat

175,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

2012 Volkswagen Passat

2012 Volkswagen Passat

4DR SDN 2.0 TDI DSG COMFORTLINE

2012 Volkswagen Passat

4DR SDN 2.0 TDI DSG COMFORTLINE

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8801753
  VIN: 1VWBN7A32CC012498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Seats
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

