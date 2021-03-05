Menu
2013 Audi S7

100,889 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2013 Audi S7

2013 Audi S7

4.0T ADAPTIVE CRUISE|LANE ASSIST|NAVIGATION|BLIND SPOT

2013 Audi S7

4.0T ADAPTIVE CRUISE|LANE ASSIST|NAVIGATION|BLIND SPOT

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6639797
  VIN: WAUW2CFC6DN114744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,889 KM

Vehicle Description

COLLISION WARING|V8TURBO|AWD



2013 AUDI S7 QUATTRO. UPGRADED EXHAUST SYSTEM. VEHICLE IS S7 NOT RS7. NAVIGATION.PUSH START.BACK UP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 100889KMS. RUN AND DRIVES GOOD. FULLY CERTIFIEDFOR $34995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.

SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-866-724-3388

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
7 Speed Automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

