2013 BMW 3 Series

+ taxes & licensing
416-904-6680
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
416-904-6680
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Ontario Registered Dealer And UCDA Member.
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
New Arrival, Just Came To Our Indoor Show Room Canadian / Ontario Car.
Excellent Condition. Very Clean And Well Kept And Taken Care Of Only has
124058 KM. Lots Of Option That You Would Like To Have In This Nice And Awesome
Looking Car. White Exterior On Cream Interior Which Makes It Very Special Car. Car
Comes CERTIFIED.HST And Licensing Are Not Included In The Price.The Car has
lots of features Like Navigation, Rear Park Assist, Sunroof, Heated Seats,
and much more. Please Call Us Today And Book Your Time To View
/ Test Drive Your Dream car.
FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*
FINANCING AVAILABLE*
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
555 North Rivermede Rd.
Concord, ON L4K 4G8
For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680
Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com
Thank You.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8