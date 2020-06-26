Menu
$16,588

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive AWD Navi Sunroof Park Assist Certified

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

$16,588

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,058KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5300612
  • Stock #: M-2019
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Cream
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Ontario Registered Dealer And UCDA Member.

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

 

New Arrival, Just Came To Our Indoor Show Room Canadian / Ontario Car.

 

Excellent Condition. Very Clean And Well Kept And Taken Care Of Only has

 

124058 KM. Lots Of Option That You Would Like To Have In This Nice And Awesome

 

Looking Car. White Exterior On Cream Interior Which Makes It Very Special Car. Car

 

Comes CERTIFIED.HST And Licensing Are Not Included In The Price.The Car has

 

lots of  features Like Navigation, Rear Park Assist, Sunroof, Heated Seats,

 

and much more. Please Call Us Today And Book Your Time To View

 

/ Test Drive Your Dream car.

 

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

 

555 North Rivermede Rd.

 

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

 

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

 

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

 

Thank You.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

