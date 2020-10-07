2013 BMW 3 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Console Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio All Equipped Navigation System Fully loaded Electronic Compass Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.