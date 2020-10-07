Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW 3 Series

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Northwest Autohaus

905-482-0898

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

Northwest Autohaus

7695 Jane St Unit 17, Concord, ON L4K 1A8

905-482-0898

  1. 5885307
  2. 5885307
  3. 5885307
  4. 5885307
  5. 5885307
  6. 5885307
  7. 5885307
  8. 5885307
  9. 5885307
  10. 5885307
  11. 5885307
  12. 5885307
  13. 5885307
  14. 5885307
  15. 5885307
  16. 5885307
  17. 5885307
  18. 5885307
  19. 5885307
  20. 5885307
  21. 5885307
  22. 5885307
  23. 5885307
  24. 5885307
  25. 5885307
  26. 5885307
  27. 5885307
  28. 5885307
  29. 5885307
Contact Seller

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5885307
  • Stock #: 3865
  • VIN: WBA3B3C55DF533865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Stone
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3865
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

To our valued customers,  In the interest of protecting public health and safety and with the recommendations of local government, Appointments are Required please call 18886941068 as we serve only one client at the time or a maximum of 2 people from the same house hold until further notice.  We will be monitoring this situation closely and will provide updates as soon as they become available. Contact Northwest Autohaus today at 18554240773 . We offer top dollar for your TRADE**** >>>>> If the vehicles you are interested in is out of the manufacture warranty, no worries we got you covered by offering many extended warranties programs Ask your salesperson for more information. We also offer financing for good and bad credit please refer to our online financing application ,one of our sales associates will contact you . As per Omvic regulation vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification is available for only $595.00 . Includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate , professional detailing and 1-month warranty for safety items . We are located at 7695 Jane st unit 17 just north of 407 and just east of hwy 400

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Electronic Compass
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northwest Autohaus

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 102,000 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 104,000 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X3 SOLD SOL...
 92,234 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic

Email Northwest Autohaus

Northwest Autohaus

Northwest Autohaus

7695 Jane St Unit 17, Concord, ON L4K 1A8

Call Dealer

905-482-XXXX

(click to show)

905-482-0898

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory