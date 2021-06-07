Menu
2013 BMW 3 Series

109,900 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Yorkdale Fine Cars

416-792-4447

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 335i xDrive AWD

2013 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 335i xDrive AWD

Location

Yorkdale Fine Cars

8131 Keele St, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

416-792-4447

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7272875
  Stock #: 2254 S
  VIN: WBA3B9C58DJ899108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,900 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL


If you have any question please do not hesitate to call (416)792-4447 or Email us yorkdalefinecars@gmail.com. This vehicle is located at 8131 Keele St Unit 7 just 2 lights north of Highway 7. Open 7 days a week.


Financing is always an option. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit. We Finance Everyone! With our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders we work hard to find you the best rates possible.


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $699.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN. 


*Certification Fee may vary depending on various makes and models*


Our Vehicles are listed at an aggressive and very reasonable price point. Ask about our Price Matching Policy.


To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.


Uploaded Pictures May Be Generic


Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the GTA ! (Price match guarantee)

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
MEMORY SEAT
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Yorkdale Fine Cars

Yorkdale Fine Cars

8131 Keele St, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

