2013 BMW X6

170,985 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

xDrive35i NAVIGATION|CAMERA|AWD|DVD|CERTIFIED

  Listing ID: 6841151
  VIN: 5UXFG2C56DL783952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,985 KM

Vehicle Description

**M SPORT PACKAGE|NO ACCIDENT***



2013BMW X6 M PACKAGE.ALL WHEEL DRIVE. DVD PLAYER. BACK UP CAMERA. HEATED SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. CLEAN CAR FAX REPORT. FRONT AND BACKPARKING SENSORS.KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. REAR AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 170985KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $17,995.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647 333 7730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
8 speed automatic

