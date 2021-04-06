2013 BMW X6

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 9 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6841151

6841151 VIN: 5UXFG2C56DL783952

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 170,985 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.