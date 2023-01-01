$12,980+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey
R/T Rallye Sunroof Rear Cam R.Starter Heated Seats
Location
Manaf Auto Sales
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9895538
- Stock #: M-2335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,589 KM
Vehicle Description
Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence
New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, only 125589 KM Canadian
Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like
Brand new. The car has a lot of features Like Remote Starter,
Sunroof, Rear Cam, Rear Park Assist and much more.
Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are
Not included in the price.
As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.
Certification is available for $599 "Certification fee may vary"
Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.
Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.
FINANCING AVAILABLE*
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
555 North Rivermede Rd.
Concord, ON L4K 4G8
For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680
Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com
Thank You.
Vehicle Features
