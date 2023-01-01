Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Journey

125,589 KM

Details Description Features

$12,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T Rallye Sunroof Rear Cam R.Starter Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T Rallye Sunroof Rear Cam R.Starter Heated Seats

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

  1. 1682784113
  2. 1682784121
  3. 1682784128
  4. 1682784136
  5. 1682784142
  6. 1682784148
  7. 1682784154
  8. 1682784160
  9. 1682784166
  10. 1682784173
  11. 1682784179
  12. 1682784184
  13. 1682784189
  14. 1682784195
  15. 1682784203
  16. 1682784209
  17. 1682784216
  18. 1682784221
  19. 1682784227
  20. 1682784233
  21. 1682784239
  22. 1682784247
  23. 1682784253
  24. 1682784259
  25. 1682784266
  26. 1682784276
  27. 1682784282
  28. 1682784287
  29. 1682784293
  30. 1682784299
  31. 1682784304
  32. 1682784311
  33. 1682784317
  34. 1682784323
  35. 1682784329
  36. 1682784336
  37. 1682784342
  38. 1682784348
  39. 1682784354
  40. 1682784360
  41. 1682784366
  42. 1682784371
  43. 1682784377
  44. 1682784382
  45. 1682784388
  46. 1682784396
  47. 1682784401
  48. 1682784407
  49. 1682784414
  50. 1682784420
  51. 1682784426
  52. 1682784433
  53. 1682784440
  54. 1682784448
  55. 1682784455
  56. 1682784462
  57. 1682784469
  58. 1682784478
  59. 1682784486
  60. 1682784491
  61. 1682784499
  62. 1682784504
  63. 1682784509
  64. 1682784514
  65. 1682784522
  66. 1682784529
  67. 1682784534
  68. 1682784544
  69. 1682784550
  70. 1682784559
  71. 1682784570
  72. 1682784581
  73. 1682784589
  74. 1682784594
  75. 1682784597
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,589KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9895538
  • Stock #: M-2335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,589 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, only 125589 KM Canadian

Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like

Brand new. The car has a lot of features Like Remote Starter,

Sunroof, Rear Cam, Rear Park Assist and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are

Not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $599 "Certification fee may vary"

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 125,229 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul EX Hea...
 59,536 KM
$23,480 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 34,244 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Manaf Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

Call Dealer

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory