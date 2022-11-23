Menu
2013 Ford E350

281,224 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2013 Ford E350

2013 Ford E350

Super Duty Commercial E-350 SUPER DUTY|WELL MAITAINED WORK TRUCK

2013 Ford E350

Super Duty Commercial E-350 SUPER DUTY|WELL MAITAINED WORK TRUCK

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

281,224KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9410827
  VIN: 1FTSE3EL9DDA82341

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Grey
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Mileage 281,224 KM

Vehicle Description

**BACK UP CAMERA**



2013 FORD E-350 CARGO COMMERCIAL SUPER DUTY. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 281224 KMS. RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. SOLD AS IS FOR $11995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE******* PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN ON, L4K 4C8   PH: 289-987-7477



Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. All Prices Are Plus Hst And LICENSING. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. No extra fees. HST is not included. Temp plates are extra $75.00

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
5 Speed Automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

