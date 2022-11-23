2013 Ford E350

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 2 8 1 , 2 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9410827

9410827 VIN: 1FTSE3EL9DDA82341

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 281,224 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.