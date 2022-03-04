Menu
2013 Ford Explorer

174,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

2013 Ford Explorer

2013 Ford Explorer

Base

2013 Ford Explorer

Base

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

174,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8501285
  • VIN: 1FM5K8B80DGA47989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 174,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*****CAMPING ANYONE ?  FAMILY OUTINGS ? *****

The weathwer is changing and we all need some time away , this beauty will take you and the whole family to where it is you wish to go. 

 

2013 FORD Explorer AWD , 7 passenger SUV , runs Great has 4 brand new Tires last week.

#stopbygnl  you deserve it.

905 738 3800 x 6343 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

