2013 Ford Explorer
Base
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,988
- Listing ID: 8501285
- VIN: 1FM5K8B80DGA47989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 174,500 KM
Vehicle Description
*****CAMPING ANYONE ? FAMILY OUTINGS ? *****
The weathwer is changing and we all need some time away , this beauty will take you and the whole family to where it is you wish to go.
2013 FORD Explorer AWD , 7 passenger SUV , runs Great has 4 brand new Tires last week.
#stopbygnl you deserve it.
Vehicle Features
