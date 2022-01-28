Menu
2013 Land Rover Evoque

151,621 KM

Details

$21,445

$21,445

Pure PANORAMIC ROOF|AWD|4 CYLINDER|CERTIFIED

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

151,621KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8253907
  VIN: SALVP2BG2DH829823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,621 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CAR FAX REPORT|NO ACCIDENTS



    2013 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE. 4 CYLINDER. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. PANORAMIC ROOF. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. HEATED SEATS.PUSH START. 5 PASSENGER. BACK UP CAMERA. ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 151621KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $21445.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING

SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 6478357730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

