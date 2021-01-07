Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

134,688 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jbeily Auto Sales

647-285-7433

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

647-285-7433

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,688KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6473836
  • Stock #: 560J
  • VIN: JM1BL1V78D1805627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,688 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED, AUTO, 2.0L ENGINE, EXCELLENT ON GAS, POWER WINDOW, POWER LOCK, AIR CONDITION, AM/FM/CD, USB, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, VERY CLEAN INSIDE OUT. 

2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED . DRIVE LIKE NEW.

CALL OR TEXT TONY AT 647-285-7433

CALL OR TEXT ADAM AT 416-571-3707

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection

Jbeily Auto Sales

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

