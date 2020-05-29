Menu
Account
Sign In
$8,250

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Altima

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL NAVIGATION|BLIND SPOT|CAMERA|NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL NAVIGATION|BLIND SPOT|CAMERA|NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 5090696
  2. 5090696
  3. 5090696
  4. 5090696
  5. 5090696
  6. 5090696
  7. 5090696
  8. 5090696
  9. 5090696
  10. 5090696
  11. 5090696
  12. 5090696
  13. 5090696
  14. 5090696
  15. 5090696
  16. 5090696
  17. 5090696
  18. 5090696
  19. 5090696
  20. 5090696
Contact Seller

$8,250

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,967KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5090696
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP6DN418165
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

***NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED***

2013 NISSAN ALTIMA SL.NAVIGATION.BLIND SPOT SENSOR.4 CYLINDER.PUSH START.BACK UP CAMERA.BLUETOOTH.KEYLESS ENTRY.MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 185967KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $8,250.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

SKYLINE AUTO UNIT 17 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-866-724-3388

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Skyline Auto

2008 Toyota Camry HY...
 339,000 KM
$3,795 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Larami...
 178,879 KM
$23,445 + tax & lic
2010 Infiniti G37 X ...
 264,952 KM
$5,250 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory