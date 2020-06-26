Menu
$23,745

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 7 PASSENGER|NAVIGATION|LEATHER|CAMERA|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$23,745

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,859KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5306132
  VIN: JTEBU5JR6D5138198
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

***7 PASSENGER|CERTIFIED***



2013 TOYOTA 4 RUNNER SR5 LIMITED PACKAGE. 7 PASSENGER SEATING. LEATHER.SUNROOF. BACK UP CAMERA.HEATED SEATS DRIVER AND PASSENGER AND REAR SEATS .BLUETOOTH. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.AIR CONDITIONING.ALLOY WHEELS.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 161,859KMS.SELLING IT FULLY CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE FOR $23,445.00 DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN,ON L4K 4C8 PH: 647-835-7730 Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

