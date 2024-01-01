$19,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Sienna
LE
2013 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
1-866-464-0997
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,987KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDZK3DC2DS293619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1393
- Mileage 115,987 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Siena 7 passenger is in absolute AMAZING condition inside and out. These Toyota Sienna are ranked as one of the most reliable vehicles around.
NHTSA 5-Star overall safety rating
Award winner of IIHS Top Safety Pick.
Award winner for Best Buy Award.
Best Residual Value winner.
Best Overall Value winner.
CANADIAN CAR OF THE YEAR AWARD.
One of the Hottest vehicles in the market.
LOW KMS
NO Accidents
Extended Warranty available
Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call to book a test drive 905-760-1909
Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
3.94 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Dual front armrests
Body-color body side moldings
Manual rear quarter windows
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 20 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
SLIDING REAR SEAT
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
THREE 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
DIAMETER 26 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
15.5 STEERING RATIO
ADJUSTABLE THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
INDEPENDENTLY CONTROLLED REAR AIR CONDITIONING
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
3.40 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Email Prime Mark Auto
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
Call Dealer
1-866-464-XXXX(click to show)
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Prime Mark Auto
1-866-464-0997
2013 Toyota Sienna