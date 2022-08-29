Menu
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

159,648 KM

Details Description Features

$13,445

+ tax & licensing
$13,445

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0 TSI Highline PANORAMIC ROOF|AWD|LEATHER||CERTIFIED

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2.0 TSI Highline PANORAMIC ROOF|AWD|LEATHER||CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,445

+ taxes & licensing

159,648KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9236713
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX5DW597602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,648 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN HIGHLINE.4 MOTION. AWD. 4 CYLINDER.PANORAMIC ROOF. HEATED SEATS. AWD. ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 159648 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $13445.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647-835-7730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

