Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>XDRIVE|ACCIDENT FREE|SUNROOF|4 CYLINDER </strong></p><br><p>2014 BMW 3SERIES 335i xDRIVE.LOW KMS.  SUNROOF. LEATHER SEATS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAMERA.BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 217555 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $10,888.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1724281928825_7241799870441417 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <p>****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** <br>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING <br>SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 </p><p>Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1711558354648_253501834214404 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2014 BMW 3 Series

217,555 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive AWD | NO ACCIDENT | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | PRESTINE CONDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive AWD | NO ACCIDENT | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | PRESTINE CONDITION

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
217,555KM
VIN WBA3C3C54EF984347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,555 KM

Vehicle Description

XDRIVE|ACCIDENT FREE|SUNROOF|4 CYLINDER 


2014 BMW 3SERIES 335i xDRIVE.LOW KMS.  SUNROOF. LEATHER SEATS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAMERA.BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 217555 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $10,888.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.

****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
60 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo
3.38 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Satellite radio pre-wire
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Skyline Auto

Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive AWD | NO ACCIDENT | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | PRESTINE CONDITION for sale in Concord, ON
2014 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive AWD | NO ACCIDENT | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | PRESTINE CONDITION 217,555 KM $10,888 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Buick Allure CXL | CLAIM FREE | REMOTE STARTER | LEATHER | CLIMATE CONTROL for sale in Concord, ON
2009 Buick Allure CXL | CLAIM FREE | REMOTE STARTER | LEATHER | CLIMATE CONTROL 253,011 KM $4,445 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Acura MDX ELITE PACKG-AWD | NAVIGATION |360 CAM | 7 PASSENGER | HEATED STEERING | LEATHER | for sale in Concord, ON
2014 Acura MDX ELITE PACKG-AWD | NAVIGATION |360 CAM | 7 PASSENGER | HEATED STEERING | LEATHER | 211,440 KM $14,888 + tax & lic

Email Skyline Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 3 Series