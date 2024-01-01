Menu
<p><strong>XDRIVE|ACCIDENT FREE|SUNROOF|4 CYLINDER </strong></p><br><p>2014 BMW 3SERIES 328 xiDRIVE.  SUNROOF. LEATHER SEATS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAMERA.BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 157491 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $11,745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1729298256383_7303457207694282 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p><br></p> <p>****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** <br>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING <br>SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 </p><p>Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1711558354648_253501834214404 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2014 BMW 3 Series

157,491 KM

$11,745

+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive AWD |ACCIDENT FREE | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive AWD |ACCIDENT FREE | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$11,745

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,491KM
VIN WBA3B3G58ENR83222

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,491 KM

2014 BMW 3SERIES 328 xiDRIVE.  SUNROOF. LEATHER SEATS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAMERA.BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 157491 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $11,745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.


Interior

Immobilizer
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Body-colored door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
3.15 Axle Ratio
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
15.8 Gal. Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel

Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent

Valvetronic
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
high precision direct injection
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Turbocharged -inc: aluminum engine block
Double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing and electronic throttle control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
1-866-724-3388

$11,745

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2014 BMW 3 Series