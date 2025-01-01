Menu
<p><strong>XDRIVE | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | 4 CYLINDER </strong></p><br><p>2014 BMW 3SERIES 328 xiDRIVE.  SUNROOF. LEATHER SEATS. HEATED SEATS.BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 227914 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1755017890011_8190397607337094 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>FOR $7,995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.</p><p><br></p> <p><br>Peace of mind 36 Day warranty on all Safety components! Engine, Transmission, Differential, Power Train<br>Warranty packages are available up to 3 years at great prices.</p><p><br></p><p><strong>****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** </strong><br></p><p>We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for a car loan with the most<br>competitive rates possible and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our<br>process is fast & easy. <br></p><p><br>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING <br><strong>SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 </strong> </p><p>CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.</p><p><br></p><p><p>As per OMVIC & UCDA member we remind our clients: All vehicles need to be certified and inspected in order to<br>be safe & road worthy that meets Ontario Certification Standards. Certification can be done for extra cost.</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745257682897_8630770574959923 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2014 BMW 3 Series

227,000 KM

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive AWD |CLIMATE CONTROL | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS

12857726

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive AWD |CLIMATE CONTROL | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
227,000KM
VIN WBA3B3C58EJ983315

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

XDRIVE | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | 4 CYLINDER 


2014 BMW 3SERIES 328 xiDRIVE.  SUNROOF. LEATHER SEATS. HEATED SEATS.BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 227914 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION.FOR $7,995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.



Peace of mind 36 Day warranty on all Safety components! Engine, Transmission, Differential, Power Train
Warranty packages are available up to 3 years at great prices.


****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 

We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for a car loan with the most
competitive rates possible and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our
process is fast & easy. 


WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.


As per OMVIC & UCDA member we remind our clients: All vehicles need to be certified and inspected in order to
be safe & road worthy that meets Ontario Certification Standards. Certification can be done for extra cost.


Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
60 L Fuel Tank
3.15 Axle Ratio
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Full-Time All-Wheel

Window grid antenna
Satellite radio pre-wire
HiFi Sound System
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo -inc: Combines 1 twin-scroll turbocharger w/Valvetronic
double VANOS and high precision injection

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2014 BMW 3 Series