Grande National Leasing
905-738-3800
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
905-738-3800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
211,182KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 8673845
- VIN: 2c4rdgbgxer344267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 211,182 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4