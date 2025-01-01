Menu
<p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1754765602265_21328704299274326 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>ACCIDENT FREE | REMOTE STARTER | MULTI TERRAIN | ALLOYS| BACKUP CAMERA</strong></p><br><p><span>2014  JEEP CHEROKEE LATITUDE. HEATED SEATS/STEERING.CRUISE CONTROL.ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. </span></p><p><span></span><strong>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality</strong><span>. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.</span></p> <p><br>Peace of mind 36 Day warranty on all Safety components! Engine, Transmission, Differential, Power Train<br>Warranty packages are available up to 3 years at great prices.</p><p><br></p><p><strong>****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** </strong><br></p><p>We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for a car loan with the most<br>competitive rates possible and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our<br>process is fast & easy. <br></p><p><br>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING <br><strong>SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 </strong> </p><p>CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.</p><p><br></p><p><p>As per OMVIC & UCDA member we remind our clients: All vehicles need to be certified and inspected in order to<br>be safe & road worthy that meets Ontario Certification Standards. Certification can be done for extra cost.</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745257682897_8630770574959923 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2014 Jeep Cherokee

278,000 KM

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee

ACCIDENT FREE | 4WD NORTH | MULTI TERRAIN | ALLOYS | BACKUP CAMERA

12847313

2014 Jeep Cherokee

ACCIDENT FREE | 4WD NORTH | MULTI TERRAIN | ALLOYS | BACKUP CAMERA

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
278,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMCS5EW181973

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 278,000 KM

"ACCIDENT FREE | REMOTE STARTER | MULTI TERRAIN | ALLOYS| BACKUP CAMERA"


2014  JEEP CHEROKEE LATITUDE. HEATED SEATS/STEERING.CRUISE CONTROL.ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. 

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.


Peace of mind 36 Day warranty on all Safety components! Engine, Transmission, Differential, Power Train
Warranty packages are available up to 3 years at great prices.


****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 

We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for a car loan with the most
competitive rates possible and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our
process is fast & easy. 


WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.


As per OMVIC & UCDA member we remind our clients: All vehicles need to be certified and inspected in order to
be safe & road worthy that meets Ontario Certification Standards. Certification can be done for extra cost.


Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
GVW/Payload Rating
Electronic Transfer Case
3.734 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
59.8 L Fuel Tank
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW AS
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Clock

height adjustment
Covered Dashboard Storage
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2014 Jeep Cherokee