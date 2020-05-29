2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
$6,250

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
GS-SKY BACK CAMERA|ALLOYS|BLUETOOTH|CERTIFIED|

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  • 239,897KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5090702
  • VIN: JM1BM1V7XE1130829
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

***CERTIFIED***



2014 MAZDA3 GS. BACK UP CAMERA.ALLOY WHEELS.HEATED SEATS. 4 CYLINDER. PUSH START. BLUETOOTH. KEY-LESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 239897 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $6250.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-866-724-3388



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

