2014 Mazda MAZDA3

155,745 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

GS-SKY BACK CAMERA|ALLOYS|BLUETOOTH|CERTIFIED

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

155,745KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8552921
  • VIN: JM1BM1V77E1107685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,745 KM

Vehicle Description

“BACK UP CAMERA|ALLOYS|CERTIFIED”



2014 MAZDA3 GLS. PUSH START. BACK UP CAMERA. ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 155745 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $11995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

