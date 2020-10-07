Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

148,785 KM

$13,295

+ tax & licensing
$13,295

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

NAVIGATION|CAMERA|SUNROOF|CERTIFIED

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

NAVIGATION|CAMERA|SUNROOF|CERTIFIED

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,295

+ taxes & licensing

148,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6126447
  VIN: WDDGF8ABXEG168633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,785 KM

Vehicle Description

***ALL WHEEL DRIVE|SUNROOF|**



2014 MERCEDES BENZ C 300 4 MATIC. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. POWER GLASS SUNROOF. NAVIGATION. HEATED SEATS.REAR HEATED SEATS.REAR AIR.BLUETOOTH.USB INPUT. MP3 CD PLAYER.AIR CONDITIONING.ALLOY WHEELS.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT.. 148785 KMS.SELLING IT FULLY CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE FOR ......$13295.00 DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN,ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647 835 7730.  Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-XXXX

1-866-724-3388

