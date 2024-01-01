$34,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Porsche Panamera
4dr HB S E-Hybrid
2014 Porsche Panamera
4dr HB S E-Hybrid
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
905-738-3800
Certified
$34,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2014 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid
Photos and details coming soon!
All of our vehicles are sold FULLY CERTIFIED unless otherwise noted.
No Hidden Fees!!!
Price Plus HST and Licensing.
Lease and Finance options available! - Excellent in-house lease rate- Finance rate varies based on bank approval- Finance Admin Fee may apply.
Extended Warranty options available! We work with the leading aftermarket warranty companies to give you the best bank for your buck and peace of mind when purchasing a used vehicle.
Please inquire for more details.
GRANDE NATIONAL LEASING
8201 Keele St, Unit 1.
Concord, ON L4K1Z4
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Grande National Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Grande National Leasing
Grande National Leasing
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-738-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-738-3800