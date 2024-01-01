Menu
2014 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid 

Photos and details coming soon!

 

All of our vehicles are sold FULLY CERTIFIED unless otherwise noted.

No Hidden Fees!!!

Price Plus HST and Licensing.  

Lease and Finance options available! - Excellent in-house lease rate- Finance rate varies based on bank approval- Finance Admin Fee may apply.

Extended Warranty options available! We work with the leading aftermarket warranty companies to give you the best bank for your buck and peace of mind when purchasing a used vehicle. 

Please inquire for more details.     

 

GRANDE NATIONAL LEASING

8201 Keele St, Unit 1. 

Concord, ON L4K1Z4

2014 Porsche Panamera

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Excellent Condition
VIN WP0AD2A79EL044245

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

2014 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid 

Photos and details coming soon!

 

All of our vehicles are sold FULLY CERTIFIED unless otherwise noted.

No Hidden Fees!!!

Price Plus HST and Licensing.  

Lease and Finance options available! - Excellent in-house lease rate- Finance rate varies based on bank approval- Finance Admin Fee may apply.

Extended Warranty options available! We work with the leading aftermarket warranty companies to give you the best bank for your buck and peace of mind when purchasing a used vehicle. 

Please inquire for more details.     

 

GRANDE NATIONAL LEASING

8201 Keele St, Unit 1. 

Concord, ON L4K1Z4

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

