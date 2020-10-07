Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Camry

183,987 KM

Details Description Features

$11,445

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,445

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

LE SUNROOF|CAMERA|ALLOYS|REMOTE STARTER

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Camry

LE SUNROOF|CAMERA|ALLOYS|REMOTE STARTER

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 6126450
  2. 6126450
  3. 6126450
  4. 6126450
  5. 6126450
  6. 6126450
  7. 6126450
  8. 6126450
  9. 6126450
  10. 6126450
  11. 6126450
  12. 6126450
  13. 6126450
  14. 6126450
  15. 6126450
  16. 6126450
  17. 6126450
  18. 6126450
  19. 6126450
  20. 6126450
  21. 6126450
  22. 6126450
  23. 6126450
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,445

+ taxes & licensing

183,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6126450
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK3EU747478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,987 KM

Vehicle Description

***CERTIFIED|REMOTE STARTER***



2014TOYOTA CAMRY LE PLUS.SUNROOF. ALLOY WHEELS. 4 CYLINDER. BACK UP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. CAR FAX VERIFIED. TWO KEYS. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 183987KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $11445.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647-835-7730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Skyline Auto

2013 BMW 328 i xDriv...
 272,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 125,000 KM
$13,298 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 125,000 KM
$10,387 + tax & lic

Email Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory