$12,745

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

SPORTS|LEATHER|CAMERA|ALLOYS|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$12,745

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,105KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5134559
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2EC177616
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

***CERTIFIED|SPORTS***



2014 TOYOTA COROLLA SPORTS.LEATHER INTERIOR. BACK UP CAMERA.ALLOY WHEELS.HEATED SEATS. 4 CYLINDER. PUSH START. BLUETOOTH. KEY-LESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 98105 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $12,745.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-866-724-3388



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

