2014 Toyota Prius c

74,206 KM

HB Hybrid Base Bluetooth Cruise Control Low KM

HB Hybrid Base Bluetooth Cruise Control Low KM

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

74,206KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,206 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sale Inc

New arrival just came to Our indoor showroom,

Only 74206 KM Canadian vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition,

Runs and drives just like brand new.

The car has a lot of features Like Bluetooth, Cruse Control

And much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $599 "Certification fee may vary"

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

