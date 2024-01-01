$16,990+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive
2015 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive
Location
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
1-866-464-0997
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,637KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA3B3G58FNT17639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1361
- Mileage 111,637 KM
Vehicle Description
This BMW 328 XI is in absolute AMAZING condition MUST SEE!!!
Comes fully loaded with ALL the features from BMW, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA, CORNERING BRAKE CONTROL, HEATED WINDSHIELD WASHER JETS, LANE SENSORS, BLIND SPOT SENSORS AND MUCH MORE
LOW KMS
No Accidents as per Carfax.
Extended Warranty available
Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909
Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Cornering brake control
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Front fog lights
Run flat tires
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
3.15 Axle Ratio
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Brake drying
Regenerative braking system
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Automatic hazard warning lights
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
205 WATTS
9 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ACTIVE CHARCOAL AIR FILTRATION
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
BMW ASSIST SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
WOOD DASH TRIM
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Email Prime Mark Auto
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
Call Dealer
1-866-464-XXXX(click to show)
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Prime Mark Auto
1-866-464-0997
2015 BMW 3 Series