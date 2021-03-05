Menu
2015 BMW 535

109,841 KM

$27,995

$27,995

2015 BMW 535

2015 BMW 535

d xDrive HEADS UP DISPLAY|LANE ASSIST|NAVIGATION|BLIND SPOT

2015 BMW 535

d xDrive HEADS UP DISPLAY|LANE ASSIST|NAVIGATION|BLIND SPOT

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

109,841KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: WBAFV3C54FD686885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,841 KM

Vehicle Description

M SPORTS|DIESEL|AWD|ONE OWNER|NO ACCIDENT



2015 BMW 535D xDRIVE. NAVIGATION.PUSH START.BACK UP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. TWO SET OF KEYS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 109841KMS. RUN AND DRIVES GOOD. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $27995.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-866-724-3388

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

