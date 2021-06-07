Menu
2015 BMW 750

101,856 KM

Details

$29,745

+ tax & licensing
$29,745

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2015 BMW 750

2015 BMW 750

i xDrive HUD|M-SPORTS|NAVIGATION|CERTIFIED

2015 BMW 750

i xDrive HUD|M-SPORTS|NAVIGATION|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,745

+ taxes & licensing

101,856KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7197341
  VIN: WBAYB6C5XFD965843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,856 KM

Vehicle Description

M SPORTS|AWD|NO ACCIDENT



2015BMW 7 SERIES 750i xDRIVE. SOFT CLOSE DOORS. HEADS UP DISPLAY. NAVIGATION.PUSH START.BACK UP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. TWO SET OF KEYS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 101856KMS. RUN AND DRIVES GOOD. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $29745.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH:6478357730



WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Email Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

