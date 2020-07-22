Menu
2015 BMW X3

154,921 KM

Details Description Features

$19,887

+ tax & licensing
$19,887

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2015 BMW X3

2015 BMW X3

xDrive28d DIESEL|2.0T|PANO ROOF|NAVIGATION|CERTIFIED

2015 BMW X3

xDrive28d DIESEL|2.0T|PANO ROOF|NAVIGATION|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,887

+ taxes & licensing

154,921KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5653788
  • VIN: 5UXWY3C57F0E97604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,921 KM

Vehicle Description

***NO ACCIDENT|ALL WHEEL DRIVE|PANORAMIC ROOF|**



2015 BMW X3 xDRIVE28D DIESEL 2.0TURBO.AWD.PUSH START.PANORAMIC ROOF .NAVIGATION.HEATED SEATS.REAR HEATED SEATS.REAR AIR.BLUETOOTH.USB INPUT. MP3 CD PLAYER.AIR CONDITIONING.ALLOY WHEELS.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT.. 154921KMS.SELLING IT FULLY CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE FOR $19877.00 DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS**



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN,ON L4K 4C8 PH: 866 724 3388



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

